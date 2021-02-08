Man wounded in stabbing incident in Inishowen village

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
A man wounded in a stabbing incident in Donegal is being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.
According to An Garda Síochána, the incident took place in Greencastle on Saturday.
In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Greencastle Donegal on February 6, 2021.
“A man was taken from the premises to Letterkenny University Hospital be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
“No crime was detected and no one was arrested in connection with the incident.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mary Jo in action against Sandra Conroy of Mourneabbey in the 2007 All-Ireland Intermediate Final (Pic: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.