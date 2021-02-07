Contact

Taxi driver says he feared he was going to be killed during an attack in Derry last night

Police appeal for information about incident in the Galliagh area of the city

Ciaran O'Neill

A taxi driver said he feared he was going to be killed during an attack in Derry last night.

The driver, who is in his 30s, was choked from behind by a passenger he was carrying.

He managed to free himself from the man's grip but said it could have much different if the attack had been on one of the older drivers with his company.

The attack happened shortly after 10pm when the driver picked up a man in the Glenabbey area of the city.

He asked to be taken to Moss Park in Galliagh.

“The fella looked as if he was off his head on something,” the taxi driver, who did not wish to be named, told the Derry News.

“He was very aggressive and kept saying he wanted to fight me.

“I was trying to get him to calm down when he reached in from the back seat and started choking me.

“He had me in a head lock and I honestly thought he was going to kill me.

“I eventually managed to get him off me and he cleared off but if if had been one of the older drivers with my company, he could have ended up doing them serious harm or even killing them.”

The driver contacted police in the aftermath of the attack and they are now investigating it.

He also had to spend six hours in Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained during the attack.

He has a swollen jaw and a sore neck.

The local taxi driver said it was already a tough enough time to be trying to make a living.

“I am out working 12-hour shifts to try and make enough for my family.

“But because of the pandemic we are working twice as hard for half the money.

“And with all the restrictions it makes it even harder.

“So taxi drivers are finding it hard enough as it stands without scumbags like this thinking they can go around attacking people for just doing their job.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of an assault which occurred at the Moss Park area of Derry on Saturday night.

“Shortly after 1am on Sunday 7th February, it was reported to police that a taxi driver had picked up a man at the Glenabbey Road area shortly before 10pm.

“As the car arrived at the Moss Park area of the city a short time later, it was reported that the passenger assaulted the driver causing injuries to his neck, chin and shoulder during the incident. The man then left the vehicle following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 123 07/02/21,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

