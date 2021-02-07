Scene of double shooting in Derry last night remains cordoned off this morning

The scene of last night's double shooting in the Creggan area of Derry remains sealed off this morning.

The attack happened around 6.30pm in an alleyway between Rinmore Drive and Central Drive.

Police said two men, one aged in his 40s and one aged in his 30s, received gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Local people reported hearing a number of shots being fired.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This reckless, brutal shooting incident has not only caused great distress to the local community, but has now added two casualties to hospital and created further stress to our local health services who are dealing with the current health pandemic.

"An investigation is now underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1559 06/02/21.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

The attack has also been condemned by local politicians.

Two other people have been shot in Creggan this year.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg in the Southway area on January 6, while another man was also shot in the leg in a separate gun attack at Creggan Heights on January 8.