Double shooting tonight in Creggan area of Derry - two men taken to hospital

Two men have been shot in Derry this evening.

The double shooting happened around 6.30pm at Rinmore Drive in the Creggan area of the city.

Police said the two men, one aged in his 40s and one aged in his 30s, received gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Local people reported hearing a number of shots being fired.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This reckless, brutal shooting incident has not only caused great distress to the local community, but has now added two casualties to hospital and created further stress to our local health services who are dealing with the current health pandemic.

"An investigation is now underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1559 06/02/21.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shootings.

"There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets," she said.

"This is the fourth shooting since Christmas.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic, our health service is already stretched to the limit. This is the last thing people of this city want to see.

"Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI."

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described the double shooting as 'utterly depressing'.

"Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time. We don't want the law of the jungle in our city. Get off our backs," said Mr Eastwood.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "Disturbing to hear of a further two shootings tonight in the Creggan area of our city. There is no place for guns on our streets.

"Such attacks are disgusting at anytime, not least when our hospitals are working over capacity."