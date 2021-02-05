Man in prison for killing a Derry man is convicted of offences in a local pub

A man currently in prison for the manslaughter of a Derry man was today convicted of a separate assault offence.

In 2018, 33-year-old Brian Gillon was sentenced to ten years in prison for the manslaughter of Paul McCauley.

Mr McCauley, a 29-year-old civil servant, suffered serious head injuries during an attack at Chapel Road in the early hours of July 16, 2006.

The father-of-one was left in a persistent vegetative state after what police said was an unprovoked sectarian attack at a barbecue in the Waterside.

He died in a care facility in June 2015.

Gillon and another man, Piper John McClements, previously known as Daryl Proctor, were sentenced in December 2018 in connection with Mr McCauley's death.

Gillon was convicted of manslaughter while McClements was ordered to serve three years in prison for murder.

McClements had already served a jail term under his former name in connection with the same attack.

The court ordered that Gillon serve five years of his sentence in prison, with the remainder on licence.

He appeared via remote link at Derry Magistrates Court today in connection with offences he committed in May 2018, before he was jailed in connection with Mr McCauley's death.

Gillon was convicted of assaulting a man on May 13, 2018, and of disorderly behaviour at the Icon Bar in the Waterside on the same date.

A prosecution solicitor told the court that the injured party had been assaulted by Gillon during the incident.

Gillon's defence solicitor said there had been a guilty plea in the case.

The judge said Gillon had a 'bad record for violence'.

He was sentenced to three months in prison for each of the two offences from May 2018.

The judge ruled that the new sentences run concurrently but consecutive to his current sentence for manslaughter.

This, the judge said, means he will probably serve 'another six weeks' in prison.