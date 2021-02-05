Walkway through Derry country park to be closed from next week for maintenance work

Contact
The walkway goes through Creggan Country Park.
A walkway in Derry will be closed from Monday for maintenance work.
The walkway from Creggan to Glenowen, via Creggan Country Park, will be closed temporarily for the required work to be carried out.
There is no indication yet when the walkway will reopen.
