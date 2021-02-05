Poundland to create 10 new jobs through an extension of one of its stores in Derry

Contact
The Poundland store at Ferryquay Street was recently put into 'hiberation'.
Poundland will open an extension at its store in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre in Derry on Monday.
The extension increases the floor space by more than half, taking it to 10,000 square feet.
The company says they are creating 10 new jobs at the store which already employs 28 people.
The Lisnagelvin store has remained open during lockdown as an essential retailer.
Olivia McLoughlin, Poundland Ireland retail country manager, said: “We think customers will love the extra space and the wider range of everyday items on offer.
“During the lockdown, we’re there for the essentials that our customers need and in the longer term our colleagues at Lisnagelvin are ready to play a big part in the community in the months and years ahead.”
Poundland recently announced that its store at Ferryquay Street in Derry was being put in 'hiberation' as a result of the pandemic.
The company's two other local stores - at Lisnagelvin and Waterloo Place - have remained opened.
