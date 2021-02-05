Planning permission granted for new housing development in County Derry village of Eglinton

Contact
Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Eglinton.
The development will be built on land at Ballygudden Road, to the rear of properties at numbers 8 to 22 Ballycanice Close.
In the new development, there will be a total of nine properties.
These will be made up of five three-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house for someone with complex needs.
The planning application for the new development came before a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee yesterday.
The proposal to grant planning permission was supported by all the councillors on the committee.
