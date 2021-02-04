Council agrees to spend £599,000 on the repairs needed at the City Baths swimming pool in Derry

Contact
The City Baths at William Street.
Derry's council has agreed to spend £599,000 on repairs to the city's oldest sporting facility.
The Derry News recently revealed the extent of the repairs needed to the City Baths swimming pool at William Street.
The pool, which is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council, has been closed throughout the lockdown period.
When the council carried out a detailed examination of the building, which was opened in 1961, during the lockdown it emerged that major repairs were needed before the pool could be reopened safely to the public.
A report carried out by council officials has estimated that the required repairs at the building would cost £599,000.
The report said that £300,000 of that money would have to be spent on replacing the swimming pool's filtration system and other pipe work.
An estimated £80,000 would be spent on removing and replacing the external plastering on the William Street building.
A further £80,000 would have to be spent on upgrading the internal walls.
According to the council report, £40,000 would be the cost of painting the building, internally and externally.
The report stated that the City Baths, which has been home to the City of Derry Swimming Club for many years, would have to be closed for nine months to allow the repair works to be carried out.
The report was discussed in confidential business at the council's monthly meeting last week.
It was agreed at the meeting that the money should be spent on the City Baths repairs.
A spokesperson for the council confirmed that a decision to approve an investment in 'extensive essential capital works' at the City Baths by the Health and Community Committee was ratified at the full council meeting.
There is no timescale yet as to when the repair work at the local swimming pool will begin.
