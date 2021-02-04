Children's play review to get full hearing

Contact
A legal challenge to the NI Executive's restrictions on youth sport has been scheduled for a full hearing next month.
Magherafelt-based Stephen Atherton, of John J McNally & Co Solicitors, has taken a judicial review into the restrictions on behalf of an eight-year-old footballer.
The decision was taken after the Department conceded Mr Atherton had an arguable case.
"Significant progress was made today in our challenge against the continued prohibition on children’s outdoor sport," said Mr Atherton.
"At the 11th hour, lawyers acting on behalf of the Department of Health conceded that we have presented an arguable case before the Court and the challenge will now move to a full expedited hearing on March 18."
While pursuing the review, Mr Atherton has again called on the Executive to lift the restrictions on youth sport immediately.
"Whilst we are obviously delighted at this development, we are acutely aware that the current restrictions imposed by the Executive, at the behest of the Department of Health, are inflicting significant physical and emotional harm on children, particularly in the absence of school attendance," he said.
"Accordingly we call on the NI Executive to allow all children to return immediately to the sporting arena, where they will find comfort, challenge and respite in physical exertion and the company of their friends."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.