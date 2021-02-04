Derry man fined £1,000 for having another house party in breach of Covid regulations

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A Derry man was today fined £1,000 for hosting another party in his house in breach of the current Covid restrictions.
Shay Ward, who is 24-year-old and lives at The Old Fort, was fined £1,500 at Derry Magistrates Court last November for having a party in his house in breach of the restrictions.
He was back before the court today for a similar offence which occurred on December 6.
The court was told that police visited Ward's address shortly before midnight on that date in response to an 'party' which had been 'ongoing since the previous night'.
The officers discovered Ward and three other people in the house. None of the other people lived in the property.
The people in the house told the officers that they were aware of the current regulations limiting the number of people of people that could gather together.
During interview, Ward told police he was just 'having drinks with friends' and that he 'didn't even know who they all were'.
A defence solicitor told the court today that the circumstances of the latest Covid breach were 'practically identical' to the previous incident in October.
The judge highlighted her 'concern' at a further breach within such a short period of time.
Under Covid legislation, breaches of the law carry only monetary penalties.
Ward was fined £1,000 for the latest offence.
