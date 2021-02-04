Plans approved for new apartment complex which will see landmark buildings in Derry demolished

Contact
These buildings on Duke Street will be demolished to make way for the new apartment complex.
Planning permission was today granted for a new apartment complex on Duke Street in Derry.
The new apartments will result in the demolition of buildings at 66, 68 and 70 Duke Street.
In their place, a complex made up of 74 apartments will be built.
The complex will incorporate 43 two-bedroom apartments, 26 one-bedroom apartments and five 'accessible units'.
It is understood that the development be used for social housing.
The access to the complex will be via Spencer Road.
There are no plans for car parking within the complex, as the developers say that the apartments are in a central position.
The plans for the new complex came before a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee this afternoon.
DUP councillor Hilary McClintock proposed that the plans be approved.
Her proposal was supported by Alliance councillor Phillip McKinney.
When the proposal was put to the committee members, it received unanimous support.
Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson, chair of the Planning Committee, said he welcomed the decision to approve the plans.
“There is a tremendous housing need in the Waterside and particularly for single accommodation so these new apartments will be very much welcomed,” he said.
Cllr Jackson said the development would also lead to increased footfall in the area which would be good for the local economy.
