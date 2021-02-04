Every student in Northern Ireland to receive a 'Covid support' payment of £500 by the end of next month

Contact
Almost 40,000 students studying in Northern Ireland will receive a £500 Covid Disruption Payment, Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced today.
Every student from the UK or EU currently enrolled on a full-time higher education course in Northern Ireland will receive the one-off discretionary payment, which is in recognition of the disruption they have suffered as a result of the pandemic.
The initiative is part of a wider financial support package of £37.7million for higher education agreed by the Executive today.
This amount includes the £10.4million announced earlier this week.
The Minister said: “I am acutely aware that students in local higher education institutions have experienced significant disruption since the onset of the pandemic and that this continues to have an impact.
“I am pleased to announce that I have secured £22million from the Executive to fund a one-off discretionary payment of £500 to all students from the UK and EU who are in full time higher education in Northern Ireland, whether that is in a university or further education college setting.”
The Covid Disruption Payments will be issued to students by the end of March.
