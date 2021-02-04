Two bin lorries hit with bricks during separate attacks in Derry this morning

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has condemned two separate attacks on refuse lorries early this morning.

A brick was thrown at a bin lorry while it was carrying out collection duties before 7am, causing damage to the door, window and mirror of the vehicle.

A similar incident also occurred around the same time with an attack on a food waste lorry causing ​damage to the driver's door, just below the window.

Both attacks took place in the Skeoge area of the city.

Mayor Tierney said: "I am absolutely disgusted by these attacks this morning. It is a miracle that nobody was injured.

"Our refuse workers have been out on the frontline every day since the start of the pandemic providing a vital service for the local community, and it is a disgrace that while simply doing their jobs they have to deal with terrifying incidents like this.

"I would urge the individuals behind this to think about their reckless actions which could have caused serious injuries or accidents. There is absolutely no place for this in our society. Their actions have caused real distress and, in turn, puts more pressure on our hard-working refuse teams.

"Both incidents have now been reported to the police."