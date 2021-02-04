Despite massive increase in cycling, access to a bike remains an issue for many people in Derry

Contact
There has been a big increase in the number of cycle routes in Derry.
People in the Derry City and Strabane District Council have the lowest access to a bicycle of all council areas in Northern Ireland.
Over the past year, during the pandemic lockdowns, there has been a massive increase in the number of people out cycling.
However, a new study has revealed that access to a bike is an issue for people living in the local area.
The findings of the ‘Cycling in Northern Ireland 2019/20’ report are now available.
This report was produced by the Department for Infrastructure.
People who took part in the survey were asked about their access to a bike.
Of the eleven council areas in Northern Ireland, access to a bicycle was highest among respondents living in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council (41%), and lowest among respondents from Derry and Strabane District Council (22%).
Bicycle access was highest among those aged 35-49 (43%) and 16-24 (40%) when compared to all other age groups.
Access to a bicyle was lowest among those aged 65 and over (13%).
Overall, male respondents (37%) were more likely to have access to a bicycle compared with female respondents (27%).
Male respondents (31%) were more likely than female respondents (16%) to say they had cycled in the last 4 weeks.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.