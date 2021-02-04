Despite massive increase in cycling, access to a bike remains an issue for many people in Derry

People in the Derry City and Strabane District Council have the lowest access to a bicycle of all council areas in Northern Ireland.

Over the past year, during the pandemic lockdowns, there has been a massive increase in the number of people out cycling.

However, a new study has revealed that access to a bike is an issue for people living in the local area.

The findings of the ‘Cycling in Northern Ireland 2019/20’ report are now available.

This report was produced by the Department for Infrastructure.

People who took part in the survey were asked about their access to a bike.

Of the eleven council areas in Northern Ireland, access to a bicycle was highest among respondents living in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District Council (41%), and lowest among respondents from Derry and Strabane District Council (22%).

Bicycle access was highest among those aged 35-49 (43%) and 16-24 (40%) when compared to all other age groups.

Access to a bicyle was lowest among those aged 65 and over (13%).

Overall, male respondents (37%) were more likely to have access to a bicycle compared with female respondents (27%).

Male respondents (31%) were more likely than female respondents (16%) to say they had cycled in the last 4 weeks.