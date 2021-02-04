Derry Post Office to close for five weeks as part of major expansion plans at local store

A Post Office in Derry is to close for five weeks as part of major expansion plans for the store in which it is based.

The Crescent Link Post Office is located within Craig's Costcutter store in the Waterside.

Work is continuing on a new larger store at the site.

As part of these plans, the current store, where the Post Office is located, is to be demolished.

The Post Office will close on Wednesday, February 17, at 7pm.

The branch is due to reopen in the new store on Friday, March 26, at 1pm.

The new convenience store will be three times the size of current premises with improved car parking, including disabled spaces.

It is envisaged that the work will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The Costcutter store will close on February 22 and is due to reopen on March 12.

During this temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch including:

- Rossdowney Post Office, 1 Rossdowney Park

- Trench Road Post Office, Unit 4 Shopping Centre, Walterside

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for refurbishment work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”