Hunt is on for a team of knitters to help brighten up Derry on St Patrick's Day

There are plans to brighten up Derry on St Patrick's Day.

With the annual carnival celebrations cancelled this year because of the pandemic, a team of local knitters and crocheters are coming together to create flowers and rainbows.

These will then be placed around the city to brighten up the local area.

The organisers are now looking for people to help with the project.

They want to hear from local knitters and crocheters who would like to help out.

All wool will be provided for participants. Anyone who would like to get involved is asked to contact 0708845898.