Hunt is on for a team of knitters to help brighten up Derry on St Patrick's Day

Contact
Knitters will be creating special rainbows.
There are plans to brighten up Derry on St Patrick's Day.
With the annual carnival celebrations cancelled this year because of the pandemic, a team of local knitters and crocheters are coming together to create flowers and rainbows.
These will then be placed around the city to brighten up the local area.
The organisers are now looking for people to help with the project.
They want to hear from local knitters and crocheters who would like to help out.
All wool will be provided for participants. Anyone who would like to get involved is asked to contact 0708845898.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.