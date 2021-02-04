Anger at ongoing problem of dog-fouling on graves at Derry's largest cemetery

There is anger at the ongoing problem of dog-fouling on graves in Derry's largest cemetery.

Derry Now highlighted the issue last July when independent councillor Sean Carr said he had spoken to a 91-year-old woman who had visited the grave of her recently-deceased son last week and had found dog dirt on his grave.

Speaking at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee, Cllr Carr, who works as an undertaker, said he was aware of other incidents of dogs fouling on graves.

“Dog fouling is not acceptable in the street, and it is certainly not acceptable in a graveyard,” he added.

However, the problem remains.

One man who visited his loved one's grave in the City Cemetery yesterday found dog dirt on it.

He said there was also dog dirt on a number of surrounding graves.

"it is disgraceful that people are allowing their dogs to roam around the cemetery," he said.

"If they do this then it's inevitable that the dogs are going to foul.

"People with dogs should keep them on a lead and make sure they clean up after them."