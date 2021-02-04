Contact

Tributes paid after the sudden death of popular presenter at Derry radio station

Connie Cooper had been part of the team of Drive 105 for many years

Connie Cooper passed away in recent days.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to a popular presenter at a Derry radio station.

Connie Cooper, who hosted a weekly music show on Drive 105, died on Monday.

She will be buried on Friday but her funeral will be subject to the current restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

A spokesperson for Drive 105 said everyone at the station was deeply saddened by the sudden death of 'our friend, presenter and volunteer'.

"Connie joined the Drive 105 team in 2009 and her enthusiasm for radio and country music is unmatched.

"On behalf of everyone at Drive 105 and of course Connie’s devout listeners, we would like to express our deepest sympathy to her son Aaron, his partner Kate and Connie’s grandchildren Michael and Erin on their sad loss.

"Connie, we will all miss you dearly and may you Rest in Peace x."

