Young people in Derry given the chance to be part of the team making a new short film

Cinemagic has launched its search for a young trainee film production crew for the Cinemagic Belfast Short Film Academy.

The short film will be made by teenagers under the guidance of industry professionals.

Participants, aged 16-19, will have the chance to develop their talents in a range of production areas and earn their credit on the local production film being made in Northern Ireland in February and March 2021.

Cinemagic is looking for committed, talented and creative young people who will gain access to online masterclasses and industry professionals during the making the short film.

The successful applicants will participate in a compulsory programme of practical training and the opportunity will provide the young filmmakers with an invaluable insight to all aspects of filmmaking and the essential skills required.

The young people will be assigned roles on the film crew and must ensure that they are available project dates.

Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive said: “With thanks to funding provided by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen we look forward to offering this valuable skills development programme.

"We are looking forward to meeting and working with young talented and creative teens, who are interested in the film industry and want to share ideas and learn from industry professionals.

"We are looking for young people from all backgrounds to come together and work on a common goal and illustrate what can be achieved working as a team on this innovative opportunity.”

How to apply: All training and filming will take place in Belfast. No previous experience necessary. You must be able to commit to the programme for its duration.

Email Laura@cinemagic.org.uk to apply.

Please note that applications must be received via email by the deadline of noon on February 15.

Interviews for the short-listed applicants will take place on February 17.