Derry's council wants to hear from older people on how the quality of their lives can be improved

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a baseline survey aimed at establishing how older people feel about various issues that can impact on their quality of life.

The findings of the survey will contribute towards the development of a new Age Friendly Strategy for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, said: "Derry City and Strabane District Council and its partners are committed to improving the quality of life for older people living within the City and District and by taking part in the survey, older people will shape how age friendliness is approached and addressed moving forward.

"Older people know best what they need, so it is really important that they are at the centre of any efforts to create a more age-friendly community and ultimately support individuals to live long, healthy and fulfilling lives."

Jackie Parkington, Council's Age Friendly Co-ordinator added: "As an Age Friendly Community, it is important for us to all work together to identify and make the changes in both the physical environment and social environment that are relevant to enable people to lead healthy and active later lives.

"I would really encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey so that we can clearly identify the issues that are important to older people and where they feel improvements need to be made. The baseline survey is a tool that can help us to gather this information."

To complete the survey please visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/agefriendlydcsdc

If you would like to receive a hard copy of the survey for completion or would like any further information regarding the Age Friendly Programme then please contact: agefriendly@derrystrabane.com