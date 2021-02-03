£1.5M Recycling Centre refurbishment in Magherafelt

Planning permission for a £1.5M refurbishment of Magherafelt Recycling Centre has been approved by Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposed investment at the Ballyronan Road site in the town will see the existing recycling centre completely upgraded, to include a new split level design for visitors, while the portion of the site used to house the Council’s refuse collection fleet and to manage the transfer of waste, will also benefit from extensive modernisation.

Almost £900K has been secured for the scheme through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Household Waste Recycling Collaborative Change Programme, with the remainder funded by the Council.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Sean McPeake, welcomed the approval.

“Planning has a key role to play in protecting and enhancing biodiversity, geo-diversity and the environment," he said.

"This significant investment will see a bespoke state of the art recycling centre and transfer facility created, which will result in an increase in both the quantity and quality of recyclable materials collected on site, allowing more effective collection and disposal of waste, and a continued focus on the diversion of waste from landfill.”

Environment Minister Gordon Lyons MLA said: “Under my Department’s Household Waste Collaborative Change Programme up to £23 million is being invested into making recycling easier and to improve the quality and quantity of material being recycled.

“I am pleased to announce that funding of some £895,000 has been awarded to Mid Ulster District Council to redevelop the Magherafelt Household Recycling Centre.

"The outputs from the programme will assist in realising the environmental and economic benefits of recycling to society.”

Following the planning approval, the Council anticipates works commencing summer 2021, with a temporary closure in place for a period of 6 months and alternative arrangements made for customers to access recycling facilities.

The planning application, reference LA09/2020/0705/F, can be viewed at www.planningni.gov.uk.