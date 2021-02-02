Derry's council to open an online Book of Condolence in honour of Captain Tom

An online Book of Condolence is to be opened by Derry City and Strabane District Council in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 100-year-old, who helped raised more than £30 for the health service last year through a fundraising walk around his garden, died earlier today after contracting Covid-19.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Brian Tierney, has expressed his sadness at the news.

Adding his voice to the many who offered their sympathies to Captain Tom's family today, Mayor Tierney said he had achieved a remarkable thing when he lifted the spirits of the world with his kindness.

"I was deeply saddened today to hear such tragic news, particularly as Captain Tom did so much to raise awareness of Covid19 and the pressures on the health service.

"His simple gesture of determination and kindness captured the imagination of everyone and inspired and united people in the fight against this terrible virus. Sadly, he has joined the many thousands who have so tragically been stolen from us.

"Captain Sir Tom Moore will always be remembered as a beacon of hope in the darkest of times, and an example to us all.

"I think it is only right that local people should have the opportunity to send their personal condolences and thanks to Captain Tom's family, so I will open an online Book of Condolence tomorrow.

"I think that if he is to have any lasting legacy it should be in the actions of every one of us as we protect those around us from the harshest effects of this virus. Please let us all remember Captain Tom, and in his memory always put the safety of others first and foremost in our thoughts."

Further details will follow tomorrow on the Book of Condolence, which will be available on the Council's website at derrystrabane.com