Police release further details following church vandalism

Police have released further details following initial enquiries into the vandalism at St Mary's Church Limavady on Saturday night.

A spokesperson said the man responsible left in the direction of the town centre.

"Further to our appeal for witnesses. Limavady Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to carry out extensive enquiries into the sectarian hate crime at St Mary’s Chapel, Limavady," they said.

"Enquiries have revealed that the male responsible exited the Church grounds onto Roemill Road at approximately 10.40 pm.

"He was then collected by a small dark coloured car which drove off towards the town centre.

"If you have any information in relation to this male or the vehicle involved or where travelling on Roemill Road between 1030-1050 and had a dash cam fitted we would be very keen to hear from you, please contact 101 quoting reference number 472 of 31/01/21."