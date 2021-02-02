Foyle MLA to take on new role within the Northern Ireland Executive on a temporary basis

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton is to take on a new temporary role within the Northern Ireland Executive.

DUP minister Edwin Poots has stood down from the executive to undergo surgery.

Last month, Mr Poots revealed he had been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his kidney.

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons has been nominated as his replacement.

Mr Middleton will take over Mr Lyons' responsibilities as junior minister.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the change was only temporary, to allow him to recuperate from surgery.

"We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.

"We look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery."