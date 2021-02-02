Christmas Day Swim organised by Derry woman raises a further £5,100 for charity

Contact
Roisin Lynch, second from left, has been taking part in the Christmas Day Swims since 1976.
An annual Christmas Day swim organised by a Derry woman has raised more than £5,000 for charity.
A few weeks ago, Roisin Lynch took part in the annual Christmas Day Swim in Buncrana for the 44th time - 25 of those in aid of a charity close to her heart for which she had already raised in excess of £35,000.
Former teacher Roisin first took to the icy cold waters of Lough Swilly in 1976 when the late Olympian swimmer, Liam Ball, advertised in the local press for swimmers to join him for the inaugural event.
Since then the local woman along with family and friends have taken part in the swim to raise money to support research into combating eye cancer from which her son David suffered when he was a child.
This year's swim raised a total of £5,100 meaning that Roisin and her supporters have now raised more than £40,000 for charity through their efforts
