Derry rescue charity took part in Donegal search today which sadly ended with the discovery of a body

Volunteers from Derry's Foyle Search and Rescue today took part in a major search which ended with the discovery of a body in Donegal.

It is understood the search was centred around Lough Swilly.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said they received a called from gardai this morning requesting their assistance in a missing person search in County Donegal.

The local rescue charity deployed four mobile units, a drone team, a swiftwater team and an incident commander.

"The multi agency search involved the Irish Coastguard Helicopter, Buncrana RNLI Lifeboat, members of the Garda, FSR, family and friends of the missing person.

"Sadly at 16:00hrs FSR were informed by Garda that a body had been located by a member of the public.

"Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers and staff offer our sincere condolences to the Family concerned."

If you need support and help please don't do it alone, reach out. Please find some useful contact numbers below.

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 0287126230