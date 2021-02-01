Police issue details of church vandalism suspect

Contact
Police investigating a hate crime at a County Derry church have released a description of a man suspected to be connected to the attack.
Sectarian slogans and initials of loyalist paramilitary groups were daubed on the walls and door of St Mary's Church, Limavady on Saturday evening.
A police spokesperson said: "Investigations have revealed that a single male was involved.
"He is described as being over 6’ tall, slim build, possibly wearing a three quarter length coat, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
"This male was possibly wearing a woollen hat. The incident occurred at approximately 1030pm on Saturday 30th January 2021.
"It is likely the male had white paint on his hands, clothing or footwear. The male could have entered and exited from either Roemill Road or Irish Green Street.
"Limavady Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to carry out extensive enquiries.
"If you have any information about this disgraceful attack please contact 101 quoting reference number 476 31/01/21."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.