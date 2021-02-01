Work begins on two County Derry roads

Improvement work has begun on two County Derry roads, with disruption expected to traffic during the completion of the work.

The A6 Glenshane Road, from its junction with the C0557 Knockloughrim Link Road to the A6 Castledawson Roundabout, will be fully closed to all through traffic on Sunday 7th February 2021 between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

This is to allow for necessary road improvement works to be carried out along this stretch of the road.

The works are subject to favourable weather conditions and the public will be kept informed of any change.

Please see below information on the diversion routes for all through traffic:



· The red line indicates the length of the A6 Glenshane Road which will be closed.

· For those travelling from the North West to Belfast a diversion will be signposted via the C0557 Knockloughrim Link Road and C0557 Hillhead Road to where it meets the main A6 Hillhead Road. The blue line in the map below indicates this diversion route.

· Those travelling to Magherafelt should also use the above route but take the yellow line in the map below though Castledawson. This diversion will be signposted via the A54 Moyola Road, A54 Main Street and the A54 Magherafelt Road to where it meets the Castledawson Roundabout.

· For those travelling from the East to Derry a diversion will be signposted via the B40 Castledawson Road, B40 Church Street, U5144 Union Road, U5144 Hospital Road, B42 Magherafelt Road, A29 Tobermore Road and the A29 Flyover Slip Road to where it meets the A6 Glenshane Road. The orange line in the map below indicates this diversion route. Magherafelt town traffic should also use this route.

Elsewhere, a £177,000 resurfacing scheme is underway on the Altinure Road, Park.

Work is being done in two sections; the first section is 770 metres in length and starts close to the junction with the Barnes Road and the second section starts on the approach to the Magherabrack Road junction and extends for some 925 metres.

The works are scheduled to last for two weeks and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 7.30 am and 7.00 pm.

A two-way diversion is in place via Altinure Road, Glendra Road and Glenshane Road. Access for residents and landowners will be maintained but delays should be expected.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by Friday February 12 and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.