Western Trust issue warning after people targeted by fraudsters over the Covid vaccine

The Western Trust has warned people to ignore any contact about Covid vaccinations which do not come from official health sources.

The Trust has issued the public warning after claims that people have been approached by fraudsters in relation to vaccinations.

It is understood that people have been asked for their bank details to ensure they get vaccinated.

However, a spokesperson for the Western Trust urged people to ignore such contacts.

"The only organisations which will contact you about vaccination will be your local HSC Trust OR your GP.

"Check emails you receive come from a trusted source before you click on links.

"We'll never ask for: bank account/card details or pin or banking password."

