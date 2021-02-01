Online event this evening for people who would like to become firefighters in County Derry area

Are you interested in helping protect your local community?

Can you respond to your local Fire Station within five minutes of being alerted by pager?

The Northern Ireland Fire Service are recruiting for on-call (part-time) firefighters in Magherafelt as well as in Armagh, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Holywood.

Visit https://nifrs.getgotjobs.co.uk for more information.

There will be a virtual information event this evening, Monday, February 1, at 7.30pm.

Email nifrs.recruitment@nifrs.org to register for the event.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 5.