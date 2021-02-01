Blue Peter presenter Adam B among speakers at an event in Derry next week

A number of inspiring young people from Derry will speak at an upcoming event in the city.

The Imagine Change event will take place at the Echo Echo Theatre on Monday, February 8.

It is being organised by the TEDxDerryLondonderry group.

A TEDx event involves talks and performances on a community-by-community basis.

Around 20 speakers will be taking part in the local event.

Among the speakers will be Youtuber and Blue Peter presenter Adam B.

Also speaking will be St Mary's College student Ava Canney who has won awards for her work in the fields of science and technology.

Another of those who will be taking part in the Derry Tedx event is local author Jude Morrow, whose book about his struggles with autism, ‘Why Does Daddy Always Look So Sad?’, received widespread praise.

Tickets for the Tedx event are available through the Eventbrite website.