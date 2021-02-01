New media skills course being offered to young people between the ages of 17 and 25 in Derry

Contact

Fancy the chance to maker your own documentary?

The course will be run by the Studio 2 centre.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new creative media course for young people has been launched in Derry.

Are you aged 17-25 years-old?

Interested in media, video editing, documentaries, script writing, social issues, discussions, Youtube or podcasts?

Then you will be interested in the new 'Borderlands' programme being run at Studio 2.

The Greater Shantallow Community Arts project is funded by Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and Comic Relief.

It will support young people through training and education from experts in their field and help build up a strong group of young media activists.

The courses will give participants opportunities to learn new skills and hands-on experience of making documentaries.

They will get the opportunity to develop their own ideas and make their own programmes.

If you would like to find our more then get in touch with Irena irena@gscaderry.com or telephone 71358570.

More details and information about the new course is also available on the Studio 2 website.

