Applications for new policing partnership funding sought from groups in Derry

The Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) Grant Aid Programme for small project and engagement support has opened for applications for projects taking place between this April and February next year.

Chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP, Councillor Martin Reilly, has encouraged groups across the city and district who have an interest in community safety to consider applying.

"The public notice inviting applications is being advertised in the local press this week," he said.

"The closing date for the receipt of applications is 3pm on Monday 19th February.

"Last year the PCSP provided over £200,000 of support to a range of local initiatives and projects aimed at reducing fear of crime, tackling anti-social behaviour and addressing issues such as drug and alcohol abuse, road safety and domestic and sexual violence,” added Cllr Reilly.

More information about the process is available here - www.dcsdcgrantaid.com?