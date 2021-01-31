County Derry church vandalised

A County Derry church has been vandalised overnight, with sectarian graffiti painted on the church grounds.

The initials UFF, UDA and UVF were daubed on the doors and walls of the St Mary's Church, Limavady, while a nearby crucifix was also damaged in the attack.

Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers has condemned the graffiti and branded the attack 'shameful'.

“This was a shameful attack which I condemn outright," she said.

“This graffiti is utterly disgraceful and offensive.

“I have spoken to the Monsignor and offered my support to him and the parishioners.

“There is no place for such mindless sectarian vandalism it needs to stop immediately and anyone with information should bring it forward to the police.

The church was previously targeted in 2018, when similar slogans were painted on its walls.