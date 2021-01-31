County Derry church vandalised

Contact
A County Derry church has been vandalised overnight, with sectarian graffiti painted on the church grounds.
The initials UFF, UDA and UVF were daubed on the doors and walls of the St Mary's Church, Limavady, while a nearby crucifix was also damaged in the attack.
Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers has condemned the graffiti and branded the attack 'shameful'.
“This was a shameful attack which I condemn outright," she said.
“This graffiti is utterly disgraceful and offensive.
“I have spoken to the Monsignor and offered my support to him and the parishioners.
“There is no place for such mindless sectarian vandalism it needs to stop immediately and anyone with information should bring it forward to the police.
The church was previously targeted in 2018, when similar slogans were painted on its walls.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.