Roads closed after suspicious objects found

The B66 Bann Road has been closed in both directions following the discovery of a suspicious object between Agivey and Bendooragh.

Police have also closed the Glenstall Road near Bendooragh and the Balnamore Road following the discovery of a second suspicious object in the Ballymoney area of Co Antrim.

The Bann Road between Agivey and Bendooragh remains closed at this time.

Local diversions are in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible whilst efforts are ongoing to examine both objects.