Doctor Tom McGinley was an 'extraordinary human being', says Irish President Michael D Higgins

Irish President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley.

Dr McGinley died on Thursday at the age of 86.

Dr McGinley, a native of Gweedore, set up a small steering committee in 1984 to fundraise before officially opening the Foyle Hospice in the city in 1985 and, since that opening, the deeply-valued palliative care centre has been a source of great comfort and assistance to thousands of families across not only the city, but the entire district.

Dr McGinley was honoured for his selfless and life-changing work by Derry City Council in 2014 when he was awarded the prestigious Freedom of Derry.

He also received a papal knighthood from Pope John Paul II in 2002 and has a sculpture in his honour in St Columb's Park.

“The death of Dr. Tom McGinley will have been heard of with great sadness by so man," said President Higgins.

"It is the passing of an extraordinary human being, a great humanitarian who leaves an exemplary legacy of medicine and care without borders or exclusions.

"The contribution to that legacy by those of different affiliations is a tribute to the breadth and generosity of Dr. McGinley’s vision, and the great respect and affection with which his name will be recalled.

"As a founder, the Foyle Hospice stands as an example of what can be done together in medicine and in offering care.

"This achievement, the establishment of the Hospice, was just one part of the contribution of a dedicated doctor committed to his community."

President Higgins said Dr McGinley’s birth in the United States and his return to Donegal is the story of a wonderful migration and the culture attached to it.

"His life and experience is an example of the respect for language, all languages. He exercised that respect with an admirable wisdom, kindness and judgment.

"Sabina and I would like to offer our sincere condolences to his children Ciarán, Aisling, Ronán, Sinéad, to his wider family circle, his many friends and all those whose lives he has touched with such grace over the years.

An online Book of Condolence has been opened in honour of Dr McGinley. It can be signed HERE.