New measures introduced to deal with an increase in litter problems at Derry's Ebrington Square

New measures are being introduced to deal with an increase in litter problems at Derry's Ebrington Square.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed plans for additional maintenance at Ebrington Square following his request to The Executive Office, who oversee the upkeep of the site.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I am pleased that action has now been taken to address the increased volume of waste and general uncleanliness in and around Ebrington Square.

“I had been contacted by numerous constituents complaining about litter strewn across the square, bins filled to bursting and dirty facilities.

"I appreciate with the imposition of lockdown that more and more people, particularly families, have flocked to Ebrington on their weekly walks.

"It is a popular spot at the best of times, and with little else on offer as a result of restrictions, it is not hard to see its growing attraction."

Mr Durkan said the increased footfall has undoubtedly resulted in the site’s general unkempt appearance in recent weeks.

"Following my request the Executive Office, additional recycling bins have been installed and they have agreed to clean the onsite toilet facilities more regularly during busy periods.

"I have been assured that waste bins will be emptied on a daily basis and the cleanliness of the site will be monitored by officials going forward.

“I hope people will continue to enjoy this safe, now tidy space.”