New group set up in Derry to try and protect the city's falling red squirrel population

Contact
A new group has been set up to protect red squirrel population in Derry.
The Cityside Red Squirrel Group is a new group set up on the west bank of city to help conserve the surviving red squirrel populations.
One of the aims of the new group is to organise a tour where people will be able to see the hard-to-find red squirrels.
There already is another red squirrel protection group in the local area.
The North West Red Squirrel Group have been working for a number of years to conserve red squirrel strongholds within a 10 mile radius of the city.
They cover areas such as Muff Glen, Eglinton and Letterkenny Road, the City Cemetry, Culmore Road, Drumahoe, Prehen and Enagh.
A spokesperson for the group said: “This entails removing any grey squirrels present and supplementary feeding the reds.
“We meet up every weekend in Muff Glen and attend any environment based events, go into schools and youth groups to educate and hold fund raising events. We hold a Red Squirrel Day in October each year at various venues."
A spokesperson for the new Cityside Red Squirrel Group said they planned to support the ongoing efforts to protect the animal.
“We work throughout the city raising awareness of the existent red squirrel populations and we are creating a red squirrel tour so more people can enjoy seeing these amazing animals.”
Anyone who would like information about the new group is asked to contact Caroline.Finlay@ulsterwildlife.org
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney speaks to staff during a visit the Foyle Arena vaccination centre yesterday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.