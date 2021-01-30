New group set up in Derry to try and protect the city's falling red squirrel population

A new group has been set up to protect red squirrel population in Derry.

The Cityside Red Squirrel Group is a new group set up on the west bank of city to help conserve the surviving red squirrel populations.

One of the aims of the new group is to organise a tour where people will be able to see the hard-to-find red squirrels.

There already is another red squirrel protection group in the local area.

The North West Red Squirrel Group have been working for a number of years to conserve red squirrel strongholds within a 10 mile radius of the city.

They cover areas such as Muff Glen, Eglinton and Letterkenny Road, the City Cemetry, Culmore Road, Drumahoe, Prehen and Enagh.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This entails removing any grey squirrels present and supplementary feeding the reds.

“We meet up every weekend in Muff Glen and attend any environment based events, go into schools and youth groups to educate and hold fund raising events. We hold a Red Squirrel Day in October each year at various venues."

A spokesperson for the new Cityside Red Squirrel Group said they planned to support the ongoing efforts to protect the animal.

“We work throughout the city raising awareness of the existent red squirrel populations and we are creating a red squirrel tour so more people can enjoy seeing these amazing animals.”

Anyone who would like information about the new group is asked to contact Caroline.Finlay@ulsterwildlife.org