Money stolen from a house in Derry during a burglary this afternoon

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Glenowen Park area of Derry today.

Detective Constable Mullan said: “Sometime between 1:40pm and 2:40pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area.

"A number of bedrooms upstairs in the property had been ransacked and a sum of money was taken, with no one inside the property during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 919 29/01/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”