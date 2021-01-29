Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Money stolen from a house in Derry during a burglary this afternoon

Police appeal for information about the break-in in the Glenowen area of the city

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Glenowen Park area of Derry today.

Detective Constable Mullan said: “Sometime between 1:40pm and 2:40pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area.

"A number of bedrooms upstairs in the property had been ransacked and a sum of money was taken, with no one inside the property during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 919 29/01/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie