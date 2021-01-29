Drugs worth an estimated £4,500 seized during PSNI operation in Derry

More drugs have been seized and a number of people arrested during a police operation in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said that officers searched a number of houses and vehicles in the Ballyarnett area of the city yesterday.

The spokesperson added that £4,500 of suspected cocaine was seized.

A vehicle was also taken away by the officers and 'a number of arrests' were made.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 were seized during a search of a house in the Bogside area of Derry.