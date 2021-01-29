Police appealing for information after a car crashed into a wall in Derry last night

The PSNI are seeking witnesses to a crash in Derry last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the Glen Road near to Lowrys Lane on January 28 at 11.45pm.

This vehicle collided with a wall and the occupants have made off.

A number of people may have taken photos and videos of the occupants.

If anyone has witnessed this or have any images of the incident, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1841 - 28/01/21