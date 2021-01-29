Great sadness in Derry following the death of Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley

The death has taken place of well-known Derry doctor, Tom McGinley.

Dr McGinley, the founder of the Foyle Hospice, passed away yesterday.

Since it opened in 1991, the hospice has provided free care for countless patients and played a key role in the city’s health infrastructure as well as helping countless families at a time when they need it most.

Dr. McGinley’s work with the hospice saw him awarded a Papal Knighthood by Pope John Paul and the Freedom of the City bestowed on him by the local council.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, his family returned to West Donegal a few years after because there was no work in the US.

After attending secondary school in Letterkenny he went to university to study medicine before moving to Derry 1960 to work in the hospital ahead of moving into general practice.

Following his retirement from the Abbey Medical Centre in 1997 he continued his work with the hospice.

Dr McGinley decided to set up the hospice after he became deeply unhappy with the standard of care given to dying people but it was his encounter with a terminally ill 18-year-old cancer patient and his inability to administer effective pain relief or talk to him about dying and death that provided the trigger for what was to become a life-long interest in caring for the terminally ill.

After visiting St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney in London for a few weeks each year, he decided anaesthetics might be the way forward into providing pain relief so, at the same time as continuing in general practice, he worked towards obtaining a fellowship in anaesthetics.

He was then offered a consultancy position but felt that if he was ever to be involved in hospice care it was better to remain in general practice during which he dedicated his spare time to fulfilling his ambition.

Dr McGinley's son Ciaran said he was 'broken-hearted' at his father's passing.

"My truly amazing Dad & mentor has gone to his rest," he said.

Ciaran added that anyone wishing to pay their respects to Dr McGinley can do so at Bradley &McLaughlin Funeral Home on William Street from 6pm-8pm this evening.

A Foyle Hospice spokesperson said: "It is with deepest sadness that we learned of the passing of Dr Tom McGinley, founder of Foyle Hospice.

"Dr McGinley was not only a colleague and mentor to staff over the years, he was also a friend and confidante to many patients and families who have engaged with the organisation since it was first established in 1985.

"A true visionary, Foyle Hospice was a labour of love for Dr McGinley and now stands firm as his legacy to the city, providing essential palliative care services and support for the community.

"We will forever be indebted to him for his sheer grit and determination. We hope we do him proud in continuing to deliver the high quality and standard of care that he was exceptionally passionate about.

"We know that he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. We extend our most sincere sympathies to Ciaran, Aisling, Ronan, Sinead, and the wider family circle. May he rest in peace."