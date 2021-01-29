Two men charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £80,000 at a house in the Bogside area of Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse.
Two men appeared in court today in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and cash in Derry.
The cocaine and money were seized by police during the search of a house in the Bogside area of the city on Wednesday.
The PSNI said they believed the drugs had a street value of £80,000.
A police officer today told Derry Magistrates Court that the money found is still being counted but that it is believed to be in the 'tens of thousands'.
Two men, aged 31 and 48, appeared at the local court this morning in connection with the case.
They were both granted anonymity which means that they cannot be identified.
They are both charged with supplying Class A drugs and the possession of criminal property.
The court was told that the 48-year-old is a 'frontline worker' within the health service, while the 31-year-old is the joint owner of a local business.
Solicitors representing the two men said they both denied the charges against them.
Bail applications were made on behalf of the two men.
However, a police officer said the PSNI would object to bail because of the likelihood of re-offending given the 'substantial losses' suffered to the alleged drug dealers as a result of this week's seizure.
The police officer said they believed that the 48-year-old accused was a 'courier' for the drugs, while the 31-year-old defendant was regarded by police to be 'heavily involved in drugs supply in the local area'.
The judge refused the bail applications given that the two men faced 'serious allegations' and they were both remanded in custody.
