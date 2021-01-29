Where next for the boat stranded on the River Foyle in Derry?

Contact
The boat has been stuck in the River Foyle since August. Picture by Patrick Stewart
The owners of the boat stranded on the River Foyle have once again been encouraged to do everything in their power to refloat it.
The boat, named Day Dawn N1 82, ran ashore on August 22 last year and has remained anchored to the spot ever since.
The retired fishing vessel had been acquired by Nathan Ross and Druso Martinez de Riquelme with a view to mooring it at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast as an Air B ‘n’ B.
However, after running into difficulty last August, those plans have been put on hold.
It was initially suspected that the tide was too low to refloat the boat.
However, the owners later revealed that the bigger issue was the fact that it’s suspended over a three and a half metre crater in the mudflats.
In late November, the stars seemed to align to the sailors’ delight; a high tide arrived and they secured the services of marine specialists to dig a channel under the boat in order to move it to a nearby marina.
The drones were out to capture the moment Day Dawn made it back to sea.
Unfortunately, their efforts proved unfruitful and, according to the owners, the operation cost a substantial sum of money.
There has been little to no activity around the boat since the start of this year.
The Derry News asked Foyle Port if there will come a time when it may have to intervene or if it’s possible the boat could become a permanent fixture on the River Foyle landscape.
In response, a spokesperson said: “The responsibility for the movement of the boat remains firmly with the owners and we would encourage them to continue to do all they can to have the vessel re-floated.
“This is an unfortunate situation that they have created and now must make every effort to employ further resources to deal with this problem.
“We continue to monitor the location to ensure that the vessel poses no threat to the main navigation channel, nor that it is causing any unnecessary impact to the local environment.”
The boat owners were contacted for comment but none was provided at the time of publishing.
