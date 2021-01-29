Two men due in court today in connection with major drug seizure in Derry

Two men are due in court this morning in connection with a major drugs seizure in Derry.

The men, aged 31 and 48 years old, are to be charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of Class A controlled drug and acquiring, converting and possession of criminal property and other drug-related offences.

The charges are in connection with drugs seized in Derry yesterday.

Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of £80,000.

The two men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.