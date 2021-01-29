Two men due in court today in connection with major drug seizure in Derry

Contact
Some of the drugs seized by police in Derry yesterday.
Two men are due in court this morning in connection with a major drugs seizure in Derry.
The men, aged 31 and 48 years old, are to be charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possession of Class A controlled drug and acquiring, converting and possession of criminal property and other drug-related offences.
The charges are in connection with drugs seized in Derry yesterday.
Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of £80,000.
The two men are due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court today.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade have already helped the Covid fight in Italy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.