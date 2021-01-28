Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Majority of pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until March 8

Stormont says it is too early to reopen schools fully

classroom

Most classrooms will remain empty until March 8.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The majority of pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until Monday, March 8, at the earliest, the Northern Ireland Executive revealed this afternoon.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the ongoing public health situation meant remote learning must continue.

It may also be the case that only some year groups go back to school on 8 March, if a return then is possible.

Mrs Foster said she recognised it would come as a 'disappointment' for many parents and pupils.

"The kitchen table is no substitute for the school desk. It is also important though that we give people a clear view of what is happening so we thought it was important to indicate today that we would not be back before 5 March in schools."

The recommendation had been made by Education Minister Peter Weir due to the ongoing public health situation.

Special schools remain open to all pupils, but only vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers are able to attend mainstream nursery, primary and post-primary schools at present.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie