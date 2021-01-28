Majority of pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until March 8

Contact
Most classrooms will remain empty until March 8.
The majority of pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until Monday, March 8, at the earliest, the Northern Ireland Executive revealed this afternoon.
First Minister Arlene Foster said the ongoing public health situation meant remote learning must continue.
It may also be the case that only some year groups go back to school on 8 March, if a return then is possible.
Mrs Foster said she recognised it would come as a 'disappointment' for many parents and pupils.
"The kitchen table is no substitute for the school desk. It is also important though that we give people a clear view of what is happening so we thought it was important to indicate today that we would not be back before 5 March in schools."
The recommendation had been made by Education Minister Peter Weir due to the ongoing public health situation.
Special schools remain open to all pupils, but only vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers are able to attend mainstream nursery, primary and post-primary schools at present.
