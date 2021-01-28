Contact

Martin McGuinness Poetry Competition launched

The competition will coincide with World Poetry Day

Donegal TD: Martin McGuinness made correct decision

Martin McGuinness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation has announced plans to hold a poetry competition in his memory.

Spokesperson for the Foundation, Paul Kavanagh said: "Martin’s love of poetry was well-known, whether it was enjoying the work of others or writing his own on the rare occasions that his hectic schedule allowed him the time.

"Therefore, it is very fitting that the Foundation has confirmed plans to hold a poetry competition to coincide with Martin’s anniversary and World Poetry Day on March 21. 

"As part of the Foundation’s objectives to promote Martin’s legacy through education, art and culture, we want to encourage all those with an interest in poetry to take part.

"The competition will be in two sections, those under the age of 18 and those 18+ with a top prize of £1,000 being awarded to the winning entries with £500 going to the runners-up. 

"We're delighted to have Derry-born and internationally renowned poet, Colette Bryce, on the judging panel for the competition. 

"Entrants should pen a poem that reflects Martin’s legacy or his vision for a New Ireland and the poems can be in both Gaeilge and/or English." 

Poems should be submitted to mmpfpoetrycompetition@gmail.com by 12 noon on Friday, March 5.

Colette Bryce, editor of Poetry Ireland Review and a native of Derry has been confirmed as one of the judges.

The winning poem will be part of the memento given to those registering for the Chieftain’s Walk.

