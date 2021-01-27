Contact

People aged between 65 and 69 can now book a Covid vaccination appointment online

Slots available at local regional centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry

Final preparations being made for the start of a huge Covid vaccination programme in Derry tomorrow

The Foyle Arena is the base for the local vaccination programme.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

People aged 65-69 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of Northern Ireland's seven regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.

The online booking is available at covid-19.hscni.net

The Department of Health this week announced a twin track approach to accelerating NI’s vaccination programme - ensuring more people can take up the offer of vaccination and help protect themselves against Covid-19.

GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.

