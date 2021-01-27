People aged between 65 and 69 can now book a Covid vaccination appointment online

Contact
The Foyle Arena is the base for the local vaccination programme.
People aged 65-69 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of Northern Ireland's seven regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.
The online booking is available at covid-19.hscni.net
The Department of Health this week announced a twin track approach to accelerating NI’s vaccination programme - ensuring more people can take up the offer of vaccination and help protect themselves against Covid-19.
GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.
