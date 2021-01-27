Court told that a Derry man facing child sex abuse charges has received a death threat from the INLA

A Derry man facing child sex abuse charges has received a death threat from the INLA, a court was told today.

The man's case came before Derry Magistrates Court.

He is charged with a number of offences, including sexual activity with a child.

His defence solicitor applied for anonymity for his client on the basis that he had received a 'genuine' threat to his life from 'the INLA'.

The INLA stands for the Irish National Liberation Army, a republican paramilitary group responsible for dozens of murders during the Troubles.

However, the INLA announced a ceasefire in 1998, although the republican group has been linked to attacks, including murders, since then.

Speaking at today's court hearing, the solicitor said his client also wished his case to be dealt with at a different court as he was 'too afraid' to enter Derry.

The judge said the defendant would be able to take part in the proceedings remotely.

In relation to the application for anonymity, the judge asked if the prosecution, police and media had been made aware of the application.

A prosecution solicitor told the court that it was the first they had heard of the application.

The judge granted the anonymity order for one week to allow the views of the various parties involved to be sought.

The case was adjourned until February 3.